CB Anthony Brown, Cowboys Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Anthony Brown has agreed to a three-year deal to return to the Dallas Cowboys, according to the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins

Brown finished with 17 combined tackles and five passes defended in nine games for the Cowboys in 2019. He underwent season-ending surgery for a triceps injury in November.

Retaining Brown was important for Dallas after Byron Jones agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones' departure didn't come as a surprise since many expected the Cowboys to prioritize Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. They placed the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott and agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension with Cooper.

Along with Brown, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported Dallas added Maurice Canady on a one-year deal.

Canady will join Brown, Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie, so cornerback depth shouldn't be a problem. There's a reason Jones commanded such a significant contract, though, and the Cowboys have done little to fill the void he leaves behind.

According to Watkins, they showed some interest in Chris Harris Jr., who will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. Their pursuit of Harris would seemingly indicate they're continuing to look for another veteran corner.

Video Play Button

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Dallas to select Florida cornerback CJ Henderson with the No. 17 pick.

