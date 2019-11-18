Cowboys News: Anthony Brown to Have Surgery on Tricep Injury, Out for Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown will undergo season-ending surgery on his triceps muscle, head coach Jason Garrett told reporters Monday.

Brown appeared in nine games, registering 17 combined tackles and five passes defended.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2016, the 25-year-old is headed for free agency in the offseason.

The Dallas Morning News noted Brown left Sunday's 35-27 win over the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter and was one of multiple Cowboys players to exit, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Xavier Woods and La'el Collins all heading to the sideline as well.

It appears Collins is the only other player from that group who could miss more time.

While not a key contributor for Dallas in recent weeks, Brown has provided depth for a secondary that's allowing the seventh-fewest yards per game (216.9).

A hamstring injury slowed Brown earlier in the season and forced him to miss the team's Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Pro Football Reference, he was only on the field for 7 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps in their Week 9 victory over the New York Giants, which was down from 32 percent in his previous appearance.

Dallas had started to lean more heavily on Jourdan Lewis as one of the top backup options. Now, the 2017 third-rounder will likely need to assume a larger role in the defense.

