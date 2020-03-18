IOC Hold 'Constructive' Talks with Athlete Representatives About Coronavirus

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee has said it's held "constructive" discussions with athlete representatives after frustrations were raised ahead of next summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The IOC have been criticised for their unwavering commitment to July's Games, while the sporting calendar has seen widespread postponements and cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Luke Reddy of BBC Sport, IOC president Thomas Bach said the latest communications with representatives were insightful:



"We have just had a really great call with 220 athlete representatives from all around the world, it was very constructive and gave us a lot of insight.

"We aimed to continue being very realistic in our analysis. We will keep acting in a responsible way that is in the interest of the athletes whilst always respecting our two principles - the safeguarding and health of the athletes and contributing to the containment of the virus, and secondly to protect the interest of the athletes and Olympic sport."

Four-time Olympic rowing gold medallist Matthew Pinsent tweeted he believes Bach's comments show he doesn't recognise the issues facing fans and athletes:

Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi said the IOC's position is risking the health of athletes, and heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson added that preparations are now "impossible," per BBC Sport.

The IOC said on Tuesday there's "no need for any drastic decisions," adding they encourage "all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can."



World sport has come to a standstill in recent weeks since the pandemic, and multiple organisations have opted to postpone major events and tournaments, including some Olympic qualifiers.

The IOC are currently bucking the trend, but they have said they will monitor the unfolding situation on a daily basis.