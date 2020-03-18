NBA Offers Fans Free League Pass Access Through April 22 Amid Hiatus

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NBA season is currently on hiatus because of the coronavirus outbreak, but fans don't have to be without basketball altogether.

The league announced Wednesday it was making its League Pass service free to all fans until April 22, allowing folks to watch games from this season and the NBA's archive of games from seasons past as well:

So if you want to relive some of the great moments from this season, they'll be available, from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dominating to Zion Williamson making his rookie debut. It may not be the real thing, but with the NBA taking the proper precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, it's the next best option.