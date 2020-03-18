NBA Offers Fans Free League Pass Access Through April 22 Amid Hiatus

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 06: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives with the ball against the Miami Heat during a game at the Smoothie King Center on March 06, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NBA season is currently on hiatus because of the coronavirus outbreak, but fans don't have to be without basketball altogether. 

The league announced Wednesday it was making its League Pass service free to all fans until April 22, allowing folks to watch games from this season and the NBA's archive of games from seasons past as well:

So if you want to relive some of the great moments from this season, they'll be available, from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dominating to Zion Williamson making his rookie debut. It may not be the real thing, but with the NBA taking the proper precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, it's the next best option. 

