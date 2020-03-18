Broncos Donate $500K to Colorado COVID-19 Impact Fund

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of the Denver Broncos logo on the sidelines during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have joined the group of sports teams and athletes helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, donating $500,000 to the Colorado COVID-19 Impact fund.

The team announced the news on Twitter:

The sporting world has ground to a virtual standstill as the crisis continues. Per CNN, the United States has 4,356 confirmed cases of the virus as of March 18.

As a result, the NFL has decided to cancel all public events surrounding its draft in April:

But while the games have stopped, sports figures have not sat idle. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to Instagram to announce he had donated 6,000 meals to people affected by virus-related closures and challenge his teammates to do the same.

Per Jessica Golden of CNBC, athletes like Stephen Curry, Shaun White, Sir Nick Faldo, Michael Phelps, Jimmie Johnson, David Ortiz and Simone Biles have all committed to the Athletes for Relief fundraiser to donate money to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba used his birthday to raise money, pledging to match and double the amount if his fans could raise £27,000, per Mirror's David McDonnell.  

