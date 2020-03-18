Braves' Freddie Freeman Donates $125K to Atlanta Coronavirus Relief

John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman pledged to donate a total of $125,000 for coronavirus relief Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Freeman is donating $50,000 to the Atlanta Food Bank, $50,000 to Giving Kitchen and $25,000 to the Salvation Army.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in over 194,000 reported cases worldwide and nearly 8,000 deaths. That includes over 4,300 cases and 79 deaths in the U.S., per CNN.

Essentially every major American sports league has suspended operations amid the coronavirus outbreak, including Major League Baseball.

MLB announced this week the start of the 2020 regular season has been pushed back from the end of March to mid-May at the earliest.

Whenever baseball season does resume, Freeman's Braves figure to be among the top contenders in the National League after winning the NL East in both 2018 and 2019 before getting ousted in the National League Division Series.

The 30-year-old Freeman is among MLB's top first basemen, and he has been a feared part of the Braves' batting order ever since becoming a full-time player in 2011.

Freeman is a four-time All-Star, one-time Silver Slugger award winner and one-time Gold Glove award winner who is coming off the best season of his career, as he hit .295 with a career-high 38 home runs and 121 RBI last season.

Freeman's good deed is the latest act of kindness to come out of Major League Baseball during the coronavirus pandemic, as each of MLB's 30 teams pledged $1 million to help compensate ballpark employees who will be financially impacted by the league's suspension.