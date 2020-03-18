John Barnes Says Liverpool Shouldn't Be Handed Title amid Coronavirus Outbreak

KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

John Barnes has said Liverpool shouldn't be given the Premier League title after the season was halted because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Anfield legend told Sky Sports News he would rather see next season cancelled so the remaining fixtures of the current campaign have additional time to be fulfilled.

"You have leagues to be finished and I think leagues have to be finished, not just from Liverpool's point of view or any other club in any country.

"It's obviously bigger than that, you are talking about promotion and relegation all the way down the divisions. So I think if the leagues can even be delayed - you don't have to rush back to them - maybe you have to write off a season [...]

"If you are going to give Liverpool the title, then who would get promoted and relegated? You can't just give Liverpool the title because we are so far ahead."

Jurgen Klopp's team are 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, with English football on hold until at least April 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic. FA chairman Greg Clarke said at an emergency meeting there's a possibility the season might be abandoned.



Alan Nixon and Charlie Wyett of The Sun reported Premier League teams are attempting to agree a plan to play all remaining games behind closed doors. Matches might be played at neutral venues, with a condensed schedule put in place. The Premier League will reportedly meet on Thursday in their attempts to find a solution.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said the European governing body will help domestic competitions to complete their tournaments but would leave the decision up to individual associations, per ESPN FC's Dale Johnson:

The Reds' displays this term should see them crowned as worthy champions of England after a 30-year gap.

Liverpool fans have been patiently waiting for their team to climb the domestic mountain once again, and they'll hope this season can be swiftly completed.