49ers Rumors: Latest on Emmanuel Sanders, DeForest Buckner Trade, More

The Super Bowl runner-up San Francisco 49ers were busy on the final day of the free agency “legal tampering” period, but that doesn’t mean things have been completely quiet in the Bay Area.

Buckner Trade In The Works For Months

Arguably the biggest news of the day outside of Tom Brady leaving New England involved the 49ers. First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Niners sent All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Colts for Indianapolis’ first-round pick in 2020 (No. 13 overall). The Colts in turn will reportedly sign Buckner to a contract that will pay him $21 million per year, second only to Rams’ mauler Aaron Donald among defensive tackles.

In the past two seasons, Buckner notched 129 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, and 34 quarterback hits.

On NFL Network, Ian Rapoport said that Buckner’s trade had been in the works for quite some time, going all the way back to the Niners’ Super Bowl loss to Kansas City. The trade does break up the terrifying trio of Buckner, Nick Bosa, and Arik Armstead, but it gives San Francisco another first round-pick to go with its selection at No. 31.

And according to Schefter, Lynch and Co. are likely to shop one of those first-round picks to snatch up more picks in later rounds, as San Francisco currently has no picks in rounds 2-4.

Cowboys Interested In Emmanuel Sanders

There hasn’t been much smoke this offseason about San Francisco bringing back wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, but if the 49ers become interested in the idea, they’ll likely have some competition for him.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Dallas has expressed interest in the 10-year veteran wideout who caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season for San Francisco.

Sanders has undoubtedly taken a step or two back since his Pro Bowl days in Denver, but he’s familiar with Dallas—he played at SMU—and could be a nice addition to Cowboys’ offense to complement recently re-signed Amari Cooper and budding star Michael Gallup.

McKinnon Agrees To Restructured Deal

While the 49ers are likely to let Sanders move on, they will be holding on to running back Jerrick McKinnon, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. McKinnon, who signed with the team on a four-year, $30 million deal in 2018, has yet to see the field due to injury. He was set to make $6.8 million under that contract in 2020, and while the terms of his new deal aren’t yet known, McKinnon did say after the season that he’d be willing to renegotiate his contract to stay with the team.

“I’m willing to do whatever,” he told Maiocco. “This team and my teammates know I want to be part of this team, this organization. When that time comes, there will be talk between both parties.”

If healthy, McKinnon gives the 49ers some versatility in the passing game they don’t have with Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida or Tevin Coleman. In four seasons in Minnesota, McKinnon caught 142 passes for 984 yards and seven touchdowns.

