Chelsea Make Stamford Bridge Hotel Available to NHS Staff for 2 Months

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: General view of the fixture board the stadium showing the next Chelsea fixture against Watford in 29 days time. All Premier League matches are postponed until at least April 3rd due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic at Stamford Bridge on March 14, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea have made their Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available to National Health Service staff for free for the next two months amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Blues announced club owner Roman Abramovich would be covering the staff's accommodation costs.

"Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time."

The availability, which could extend to every room in the hotel depending on demand, is for asymptomatic staff and will be reevaluated in two months, based on how the pandemic unfolds.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella and sports journalist Paul Brown welcomed the decision:

Video Play Button

More than 7,900 people have died from over 198,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, per CNN.

On Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in the United Kingdom reached 1,950, with a death toll of 71.

However, the government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said a "reasonable ballpark" figure would be that around 55,000 people have been infected, per The Independent's Andrew Woodcock and Lizzy Buchan.

On Friday, the Premier League suspended fixtures until at least April 3 following the outbreak. 

Chelsea, who are fourth in the table with nine matches remaining, have been in self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus.

Related

    Report: David Alaba Isn't Sure About Renewing at Bayern

    Elite left-back could be available for transfer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: David Alaba Isn't Sure About Renewing at Bayern

    Bulinews
    via Bulinews

    Ceferin: Leagues Finishing Early Is 'Fake News'

    UEFA will not advise leagues to end with current tables

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ceferin: Leagues Finishing Early Is 'Fake News'

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jude Bellingham Only Wants Dortmund

    Bayern, Chelsea and Man Utd have all been linked

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Report: Jude Bellingham Only Wants Dortmund

    Bulinews
    via Bulinews

    Renewing Ter Stegen Is Barcelona's 'Priority'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Renewing Ter Stegen Is Barcelona's 'Priority'

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report