Chelsea Make Stamford Bridge Hotel Available to NHS Staff for 2 Months

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea have made their Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available to National Health Service staff for free for the next two months amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Blues announced club owner Roman Abramovich would be covering the staff's accommodation costs.

"Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time."

The availability, which could extend to every room in the hotel depending on demand, is for asymptomatic staff and will be reevaluated in two months, based on how the pandemic unfolds.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella and sports journalist Paul Brown welcomed the decision:

More than 7,900 people have died from over 198,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, per CNN.

On Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in the United Kingdom reached 1,950, with a death toll of 71.

However, the government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said a "reasonable ballpark" figure would be that around 55,000 people have been infected, per The Independent's Andrew Woodcock and Lizzy Buchan.



On Friday, the Premier League suspended fixtures until at least April 3 following the outbreak.

Chelsea, who are fourth in the table with nine matches remaining, have been in self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus.