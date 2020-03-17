Broncos Rumors: Jeff Driskel Agrees to Contract as Denver's Backup QB

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Backup is on the way for quarterback Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos.

More specifically, Jeff Driskel is on the way. The former Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions backup is set to join the Broncos, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Driskel, who turns 27 in April, most recently finished a season in Detroit, where he started three games, racking up 685 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions with a 75.3 quarterback rating.

Terms of the deal have not yet been announced.

Between college and the pros, this is now Driskel's sixth team since 2014.

After starting his NCAA career with the Florida Gators, he transferred to Louisiana Tech for his final year of eligibility before the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft. Coincidentally, the Niners traded tight end Vernon Davis to Denver for the right to select the quarterback 207th overall.

Driskel lasted one summer in San Francisco. After he signed a four-year, $2.45 million deal, the team cut him in September. The Cincinnati Bengals picked him up on waivers a day later.

The Florida native didn't make his regular-season debut until 2018. He started the final five games of the season for the Bengals, passing for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for another two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, health has remained a concern for the quarterback. Driskel has been placed on injured reserve three times in his four NFL seasons. But the Broncos felt he was still worth the risk.

And there certainly is a risk.

Lock began last season on injured reserve due to a thumb injury suffered in the preseason. While Joe Flacco is still on the roster, the expectation, per Klis, is that the Broncos will trade or release the veteran by the end of the week.

According to Klis, Denver initially tried to land Driskel in a potential trade involving Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and Detroit cornerback Darius Slay.