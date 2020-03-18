NBA Draft Order 2020: Updated Selection List and Mock Draft for Round 1

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The NBA might be on an indefinite intermission, but at some point the curtain will lift and the show shall go on.

While hoop heads are all eagerly awaiting that moment, front office members might have their focus even further into the future. It's never too early to start thinking about the draft, after all, and for clubs already out of playoff contention, the talent grab should be at the forefront of their minds.

It is for us, at least, so we'll lay out the latest selection list and our mock first round before examining how the three teams might handle the No. 1 pick.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

4. Atlanta Hawks: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

5. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

6. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C, Olympiacos

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

26. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Who Different Teams Might Target With the No. 1 Pick

Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis



Given the challenges for non-shooting bigs in today's NBA, it's tough to make a case that James Wiseman is the best prospect in this class. But if ever a team can draft for need with the No. 1 pick, it's probably the Warriors, who can (and probably should) rocket back into title contention with a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson next season.

If Golden State keeps this pick and uses it to attack its roster's biggest weakness, then the 7'1" center could be headed to San Francisco. Wiseman fits the mold of what the Warriors have wanted—and failed to find—at the 5 spot, as NBC Sports' Rob Dauster explained:

"They are looking for that guy that can be that athletic center, that can be switchable defensively, that's gonna be able to block some shots, that can rebound the ball, that can run in transition and James Wiseman is the guy that makes the most sense to me.

"He's 7'0", he's got a 7'6" wingspan, he's got all the tools to be a really good defender at the NBA level and I think he has a developing offensive skill set that should allow him to space the floor a little bit."

The Warriors are by far the likeliest team to consider trading the No. 1 pick, but if they want to spend it on a high-ceiling youngster, Wiseman scratches their biggest itch.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

The Cavaliers have pumped a handful of recent first-round picks into their backcourt, but they aren't far enough into their rebuild to take anything other than the best-player-available route.

Besides, Anthony Edwards might fit just fine with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Edwards offers more size and length, opening the door to a staggering setup with the two point guards. If Edwards reaches his defensive potential, he'll handle small forwards well enough to move up a spot in three-guard lineups.

Edwards needs plenty of polish. He's a scoring guard by trade, which makes his 40.2/29.4/77.2 shooting slash a little hard to digest. Tack on the fact he averaged almost as many turnovers (2.7) as assists (2.8), and there are clearly some decison-making issues to iron out.

But he has the makings of a three-level scorer, and it's hard to ignore that upside, especially in a draft class as weak as this one appears.

New York Knicks: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

The bright lights of the Big Apple can overwhelm certain youngsters. LaMelo Ball probably isn't one of them.

"I don't think it's going to bother him," his oldest brother, New Orleans Pelicans point guard, Lonzo Ball told reporters. "He's been in the spotlight since he was 15."

With the personality questions out of the way, this comes down to whether or not Ball can end the Knicks' years-long search for a franchise point guard. His court vision, creativity and deep shooting range all create optimism for the affirmative, but his athletic limitations and questionable shot selection open the door to questions.

The Knicks will surely take the top player on their draft board, but if it's Ball, then it's an added bonus that he seems a natural fit with scoring swingman RJ Barrett and bouncy big Mitchell Robinson, the primary building blocks in the Knicks' reconstruction.