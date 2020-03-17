Steve Kerr Says Team USA Coaches Still Plan on Tokyo Olympics Amid Coronavirus

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 18, 2020

DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 03: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors works the sidelines against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center on March 03, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. ( (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Team USA men's basketball's coaching staff is still preparing as if the 2020 Summer Olympics, which are scheduled to begin in Tokyo on July 24, will happen in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who is an assistant under Team USA head coach (and San Antonio Spurs leader) Gregg Popovich, noted the following to reporters Tuesday in a conference call (h/t Nick Friedell of ESPN):

"Pop and I have spoken a couple of times over the last week or so. And everything's just up in the air. There's no sense of whether things are going to be delayed or anything. We're all kind of sitting here wondering what's going to happen, and so is the rest of the world. We're just going to plan as if this is going to happen, and we're going to try and put together a roster, and that's all we can do."

Sports worldwide have largely shut down in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with all five major European soccer leagues, the NBA, NHL and MLB suspending operations, among others.

However, the 2020 Summer Games aren't off the table at the moment.

"The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games, there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive," the International Olympic Committee stated Tuesday.

Video Play Button

That decision has not come without criticism. International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission member Hayley Wickenheiser wrote the following in part on Twitter (h/t Tom Schad of USA Today):

"I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity. We don't know what's happening in the next 24 hours, let alone in the next three months.

"Should the Olympics be canceled? No one knows at this point and that IS my point. To say for certain they will go ahead is an injustice to the athletes training and global population at large. We need to acknowledge the unknown."

The Games are scheduled to run through August 9.

Per CNN.com, there were more than 173,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide as of 4:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. More than 7,000 people have died.

Related

    Why Pats and Brady Split

    @MikeFreemanNFL on the rift between Brady and Belichick, and why the Pats couldn't overcome it ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Why Pats and Brady Split

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Brady, Bucs Agree to Deal 🚨

    Former Pats QB has agreed in principle to deal with Bucs worth about $30M a year (Rapoport)

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Report: Brady, Bucs Agree to Deal 🚨

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    'Process’ Nearly Missed Embiid

    Inside the predraft workout that almost made Joel Embiid a Cav or a Laker, and why he ended up in Philly instead ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    'Process’ Nearly Missed Embiid

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Kevin Durant Has COVID-19

    Nets star confirms to Shams he's feeling fine after testing positive for the coronavirus

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Kevin Durant Has COVID-19

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report