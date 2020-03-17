Tua, Justin Herbert, Top QBs for Patriots in NFL Draft After Tom Brady to Bucs

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

It's time for the New England Patriots to turn attention toward life after Tom Brady, who announced Tuesday he'd be leaving the team he's played for his entire career.

Later Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brady agreed in principle to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning New England has Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler under center at this point.

That doesn't exactly scream Super Bowl contender.

New England may look to the 2020 NFL draft in an effort to find its next franchise quarterback, but it would likely have to trade up to land one of the biggest names available. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Joe Burrow (No. 1), Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5), Justin Herbert (No. 6) and Jordan Love (No. 13) to all be off the board before the Patriots select at No. 23.

The Cincinnati Bengals surely see Burrow as their franchise quarterback for the next decade or more, and the Miami Dolphins, who are picking at No. 5, could see Tagovailoa as the signal-caller they've been missing since Dan Marino.

Tagovailoa may have challenged Burrow for the Heisman Trophy had he stayed healthy and is someone who has seemed long destined for a successful NFL career.

Even landing Herbert will be tricky, as Miller projected him to fall to the Los Angeles Chargers. Los Angeles will be in the market for a new signal-caller now that Philip Rivers is no longer under center. Jim Trotter of NFL media pointed out the team "made a serious run at Brady."

That could leave Love, who was somewhat under the radar at Utah State.

Miller projected the Indianapolis Colts to draft Love, but that was before Rapoport reported they reached an agreement with Rivers. If not Love, the Patriots may target Jacob Eason, Jalen Hurts or Jake Fromm later in the draft.

All three players were under the spotlight of marquee programs in college and could compete with Stidham for a starting role as soon as their rookie seasons.

In theory, New England could also reset for the 2021 draft with an eye on Clemson's Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State's Justin Fields. The pair figures to battle for the Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff spots during the 2020 campaign and could go early in the subsequent draft.

However, it is not in the Patriots' DNA to even come close to tanking considering they have six Super Bowl titles and two missed playoff efforts in the last 19 years.