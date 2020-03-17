Floyd Mayweather's Uncle and Trainer, Roger Mayweather, Dies at Age 58

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Roger Mayweather, a former world champion boxer and trainer for his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr., died at the age of 58.

Lance Pugmire of The Athletic shared a statement from Mayweather Jr.:

"My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring. Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us. We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word traveled about Roger's passing. It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing, because he gave so much to the sport, which was his first and longtime love."

TMZ Sports noted "Roger had been in declining health for years," something that Mayweather Jr. attributed to his long boxing career.

According to Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports, Roger Mayweather won 59 of his 72 fights and won the WBA and lineal super featherweight titles in 1983, as well as the WBC light welterweight title in 1987.

He trained Mayweather Jr. and was a key part in helping his nephew become one of the most decorated boxers of all time and arguably the best of his generation.

Mayweather Jr. was a perfect 50-0 during his boxing career.