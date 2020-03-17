Floyd Mayweather's Uncle and Trainer, Roger Mayweather, Dies at Age 58

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

FILE - In this April 28, 2010, file photo, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s trainer and uncle, Roger Mayweather, speaks during a news conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police say Roger Mayweather is missing. He was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2016, less than a mile away from Mayweather Boxing Club. Authorities say the 55-year-old suffers from several known medical issues and does not have his medication. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Roger Mayweather, a former world champion boxer and trainer for his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr., died at the age of 58. 

Lance Pugmire of The Athletic shared a statement from Mayweather Jr.:

"My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring. Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us. We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word traveled about Roger's passing. It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing, because he gave so much to the sport, which was his first and longtime love."

TMZ Sports noted "Roger had been in declining health for years," something that Mayweather Jr. attributed to his long boxing career.

According to Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports, Roger Mayweather won 59 of his 72 fights and won the WBA and lineal super featherweight titles in 1983, as well as the WBC light welterweight title in 1987.

He trained Mayweather Jr. and was a key part in helping his nephew become one of the most decorated boxers of all time and arguably the best of his generation.

Video Play Button

Mayweather Jr. was a perfect 50-0 during his boxing career.

Related

    Report: Canelo-GGG Agree to 3rd Fight

    Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin agree to terms for trilogy bout, aiming for Sep. 12 at AT&T Stadium

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Report: Canelo-GGG Agree to 3rd Fight

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies at 58

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies at 58

    TMZ
    via TMZ

    Coronavirus Lays Path of Confusion and Upheaval Upon Olympic Boxing

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Coronavirus Lays Path of Confusion and Upheaval Upon Olympic Boxing

    Steve Bunce
    via ESPN.com

    What Was It Like to Stage a Fight with No Fans Allowed?

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    What Was It Like to Stage a Fight with No Fans Allowed?

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com