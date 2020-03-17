Chris Harris Jr. Says He Needs 15 More INT, 2 All-Pro Nods to Be Hall of Famer

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 17, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Chris Harris Jr. #25 of the Denver Broncos plays defense against the Oakland Raiders in the second half of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

There are 17 undrafted NFL players who have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has his eye on becoming the 18th. The former Kansas Jayhawks star sat through all seven rounds of the draft in 2011 without hearing his name called before he became a Pro Bowl defender with the Denver Broncos

As he prepares to enter free agency Wednesday, Harris knows his resume needs a bit more work to make sure he gets a call from Canton. 

"I think I probably need about, probably like, 15 more picks," Harris Jr. told TMZ Sports. "Probably get about two more All-Pros, Pro Bowls, and I think I should be solidified from there."

Harris, 30, thinks he'll play for at least five more years. 

In his nine NFL seasons, Harris has tallied 20 interceptions, six forced fumbles, four defensive touchdowns, 86 pass deflections and 518 tackles—including 4.5 sacks. That's made him a four-time Pro Bowler, a one-time First-Team All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion. 

As he looks for his next team, Harris has at least outlined his personal objective. 

Video Play Button

"That's my goal, man, is just to be solidified in there, no question," Harris said. "Make it no question."

