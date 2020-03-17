Cowboys Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney Hasn't Received Interest from Dallas in FA

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) looks on during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney will have his fair share of suitors in free agency, but the Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't among them.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram, the Cowboys "have not expressed interest" in the star defensive end.  

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Biggest Trades That Could Still Happen 👀

    Nothing seems unrealistic anymore

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Biggest Trades That Could Still Happen 👀

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Move on from Jenkins

    Philly announces team will not exercise 2020 option for 3-time Pro-Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Move on from Jenkins

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading Every Deal 🔤

    Analysis and grades for every deal from the second day of FA

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Grading Every Deal 🔤

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Pats and Brady Split

    @MikeFreemanNFL on the rift betwen Brady and Belichick and why the Pats couldn't overcome it ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Pats and Brady Split

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report