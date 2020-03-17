Cowboys Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney Hasn't Received Interest from Dallas in FA

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney will have his fair share of suitors in free agency, but the Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't among them.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram, the Cowboys "have not expressed interest" in the star defensive end.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.