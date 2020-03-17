Astros' Justin Verlander Undergoes Surgery on Groin Injury, Will Miss 6 Weeks

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander underwent surgery on his right groin Tuesday and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

"Initially, the hope was that physical therapy would be the proper course of action," general manager James Click said in a statement. "However, after a recent setback in his rehab, the medical staff recommended that a surgical procedure was necessary. The early prognosis is that Justin will be out for about six weeks."

