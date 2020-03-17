Astros' Justin Verlander Undergoes Surgery on Groin Injury, Will Miss 6 Weeks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - MARCH 08: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros in action against the New York Mets during a spring training baseball game at Clover Park on March 8, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Mets defeated the Astros 3-1. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander underwent surgery on his right groin Tuesday and is expected to miss at least six weeks. 

"Initially, the hope was that physical therapy would be the proper course of action," general manager James Click said in a statement. "However, after a recent setback in his rehab, the medical staff recommended that a surgical procedure was necessary. The early prognosis is that Justin will be out for about six weeks."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MLB Teams Pledge $30M to Help Ballpark Workers

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Teams Pledge $30M to Help Ballpark Workers

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    6 Creative Ways MLB Can Make the Most of Tough Situation

    MLB logo
    MLB

    6 Creative Ways MLB Can Make the Most of Tough Situation

    Buster Olney
    via ESPN.com

    A's President Asks Coronavirus Patient to Throw 1st Pitch on Opening Day

    MLB logo
    MLB

    A's President Asks Coronavirus Patient to Throw 1st Pitch on Opening Day

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Bregman, McCullers Donate Food to Help Families

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Bregman, McCullers Donate Food to Help Families

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com