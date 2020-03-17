Bernd Leno Thinks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Is 'Going to Stay' at Arsenal

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang's future at Arsenal continues to be the subject of much speculation, with some rumours suggesting the Gunners' leading goalscorer won't sign a new contract and will instead move on from north London.

Yet, Aubameyang's team-mate Bernd Leno believes the striker will stay put at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal goalkeeper Leno told his eSports channel (h/t Metro): "I think it depends if Auba signs a new contract or (if) he leaves. I don't know what they are going to do. But if he leaves, of course, you need another player. But I think he's going to stay."

Leno was addressing a question about the Gunners' plans for this summer's transfer window. The Premier League club's strategy is likely to hinge on whether or not Aubameyang remains in the fold.

He's out of contract in the summer of 2021, and the 30-year-old has been linked with more than one top club. In fact, Sport (h/t Joe Brophy of the Sun) has reported La Liga leaders Barcelona remain keen on Aubameyang, who has family living near the city.

Aubameyang recently pledged his commitment to Arsenal during an interview with Rob Kelly of the club's official website: "I think it is really a pleasure to be here, I am really happy—that's my feeling."

Meanwhile, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta has said he wants to keep Aubameyang "under any circumstances," per BBC Sport.

Arteta has made the former Borussia Dortmund man captain since replacing Freddie Ljungberg in the dugout on December 26. Aubameyang has responded by scoring seven goals across all competitions with Arteta at the helm.

Those goals have taken his tally to 20 in all competitions so far this season. He has 17 to his credit in England's top flight, keeping the Gabon frontman on pace to win the Golden Boot as the division's top scorer for a second year in a row, after sharing the award with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in 2018-19.

Aubameyang remains the most prolific finisher in the Arsenal squad. His pace, timing and instincts, as well as the versatility to play wide or through the middle, make him crucial to Arteta's plans.

However, Abubameyang would also be an asset in a Barcelona squad needing more help up front. Lionel Messi continues to be the team's attacking talisman, but injuries have increased the burden on the 32-year-old.

Antoine Griezmann has been making only steady progress since arriving from Atletico Madrid last summer. It means the Blaugrana could use another goalscorer proven at the top level, and few can match Aubameyang's credentials.

While Arsenal would be reticent to let Aubameyang leave, there is no shortage of other talent in attacking areas for Arteta to call on. Specifically, 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has impressed during his first season in England, helping himself to 10 goals in all competitions.

Arteta has already identified centre-forward as the Brazilian's best position:

The same is true of 20-year-old academy graduate Eddie Nketiah. He's started three games in the Premier League, scoring once, while also netting a pair of goals in FA Cup action.

Nketiah and Martinelli offer strong support for Alexandre Lacazette. The 28-year-old is under contract until 2022 and has found the net in three of his last five appearances.

Arsenal have the strength in depth to weather letting Aubameyang walk in the summer. With holes to fix in defence and at the base of midfield, as well as adding more creativity, Arteta could use any funds raised by selling his prized asset to help accelerate his rebuild of the Gunners.