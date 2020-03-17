2nd Yankees Minor Leaguer Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Mark Brown/Getty Images

A second New York Yankees minor league player has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network relayed the news Tuesday:

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the system's first positive test Sunday.

Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reported Monday a "vast majority" of the Yanks' big league players remained at the spring training complex, as there was a workout planned Tuesday. Manager Aaron Boone said he was planning to return to New York to spend time with his family amid the coronavirus concerns.

"That's my plan right now," Boone told SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio. "Though it just continues to be fluid and evolve."

He added: "Everyone's eventually going to be in a different place. Feel like our guys as a whole do a really good job of kind of preparing themselves and putting themselves in a good position. I'm confident that our guys will be really responsible, no matter where they disperse to (or) if they stay here. I know they're going to do all they can to stay ready, stay fresh and prepare."

The major and minor league camps are separated by about a mile, and the first player didn't have any contact with the big league workouts, according to USA Today.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the league's Opening Day, which was already pushed back two weeks from March 26, will face a further delay. He didn't offer a firm date.

The Yankees' positive tests are the first reported among U.S. professional baseball players.