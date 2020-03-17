Cam Newton Denies Requesting Trade from Panthers: 'I Never Asked for It'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The divorce between the Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton is getting messy. 

On Tuesday, the Panthers announced they were giving Newton permission to seek a trade. But Newton responded by saying he never wanted to leave the Panthers and was being forced out:

                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

