Cam Newton Denies Requesting Trade from Panthers: 'I Never Asked for It'March 17, 2020
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
The divorce between the Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton is getting messy.
On Tuesday, the Panthers announced they were giving Newton permission to seek a trade. But Newton responded by saying he never wanted to leave the Panthers and was being forced out:
Report: Panthers to Sign Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater is finalizing a deal with Carolina to be their new starting QB