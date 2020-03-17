Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys Offer QB One of Largest Contracts in NFL History

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly offered quarterback Dak Prescott one of the largest contracts in NFL history after the team used the franchise tag to keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported Monday the Cowboys' proposal exceeds the deals signed by the Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff ($134 million) and Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz ($128 million).

The Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan owns the largest total-value contract in the NFL at $150 million, per Spotrac.

In January, Prescott told ESPN's Sage Steele the financial figure wasn't his main focus:

"I don't play the game for money. Never once in my life have I touched a football and thought about money. I play the game because of my love and my passion, so once the season began, that's all my focus was on, was my love of the game and my commitment to my teammates to go get something done, to get the job done. We all had a shared responsibility and a promise to go after something and it had nothing to do about individual bank accounts or what was to come, so it never crossed my mind."

The 26-year-old Mississippi State product did express trepidation about playing under the one-year contract associated with the franchise tag, however, and wouldn't commit to taking part in any of the team's offseason workouts if a long-term extension wasn't reached.

"We'll get to that when we get to that," Prescott said in January. "I look forward to talking to my agents, and when that [tag] comes to play, the direction that we'll go. Until that's a reality, I won't worry about it."

One of the hurdles in the ongoing negotiations is the length of the deal. Prescott wants four years, while the Cowboys want to stretch it to five seasons, per Watkins.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is scheduled to earn $31.5 million in 2020 if he plays under the franchise tag, per Spotrac.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said at the NFL Scouting Combine the collective bargaining agreement, which was finalized with players' approval Sunday, was a key factor, but he expressed confidence the sides weren't far apart.

"I'm not going to get into any of the details of the contract and franchising and that type of thing," Jones told reporters in late February. "Our goal is to get it done with Dak. I know he wants to be here. We want him to be here long term, and he's our guy. We've got nothing but the highest regards for him, and we want to get the deal done."

Prescott is coming off a strong 2019 campaign in which he ranked fourth in ESPN's Total QBR (70.2) and 10th in passer rating (99.7).