Patriots' Updated Depth Chart After Tom Brady Decides to Test Free Agency

A new chapter will start for the New England Patriots in the upcoming NFL season, with Tom Brady confirming on Tuesday his departure from the franchise after 20 years.

The six-time Super Bowl winner said on Twitter he will test free agency and subsequently bring an end to a distinguished spell with the team:

With Brady set to move on, here is how the Patriots depth chart is shaping up on offense next season:

QB: Jarrett Stidham

RB: Sony Michel

WR: Phillip Dorsett, Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu Sr.

TE: Matt LaCosse

LT: Isaiah Wynn

LG: Joe Thuney

C: Ted Karras

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Marcus Cannon

