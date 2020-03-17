Patriots' Updated Depth Chart After Tom Brady Decides to Test Free Agency

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A new chapter will start for the New England Patriots in the upcoming NFL season, with Tom Brady confirming on Tuesday his departure from the franchise after 20 years.

The six-time Super Bowl winner said on Twitter he will test free agency and subsequently bring an end to a distinguished spell with the team:

With Brady set to move on, here is how the Patriots depth chart is shaping up on offense next season:

QB: Jarrett Stidham

RB: Sony Michel

WR: Phillip Dorsett, Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu Sr.

TE: Matt LaCosse

LT: Isaiah Wynn

LG: Joe Thuney

C: Ted Karras

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Marcus Cannon

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Bucs, Chargers Have Made Brady Offers of $30M+

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bucs, Chargers Have Made Brady Offers of $30M+

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Tom Brady Leaving Patriots 🚨

    Brady announces his football career will 'take place elsewhere' amid free-agency rumors

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Tom Brady Leaving Patriots 🚨

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Free-Agent Buzz Surrounding Tom Brady

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Latest Free-Agent Buzz Surrounding Tom Brady

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Amari Cooper to Stay in Dallas 💰

    Cowboys and the WR agree to five-year, $100M deal (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Amari Cooper to Stay in Dallas 💰

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report