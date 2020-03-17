Eagles, Nate Sudfeld Agree to 1-Year Contract to Back Up Carson Wentz

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 27: Nate Sudfeld #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 27, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Eagles beat the Bills 31 to 13. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will bring back Nate Sudfeld to back up Carson Wentz for the 2020 NFL season, they announced Tuesday:

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer offered his opinion: 

Sudfeld suffered a broken left wrist in the preseason last year and didn't appear in the regular season, operating as the third choice behind Wentz and Josh McCown. He was active for five games, although he didn't take any snaps.

Wentz himself has had trouble staying healthy, most notably in 2017 and 2018. Nick Foles stepped in to provide cover both seasons, memorably leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl triumph during the 2017 season. He then signed with the Jaguars in 2019.

Last season, Wentz started all 16 games, going 9-7 and leading the Eagles to the wild card, where they lost to the Seahawks.

In 2018, Sudfeld attempt just two passes, completing one for a touchdown. His only appearance in 2017 came in the regular season against the Cowboys, where he went 19-of-23 for 134 yards in a 6-0 loss.

