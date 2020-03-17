Liverpool Confirm Postponement of Hillsborough Service Due to Coronavirus

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed their annual memorial for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was set to take place on April 15 at Anfield, which is the 31-year anniversary of the date of the tragedy in Sheffield.

In a statement on the club's official website, Margaret Aspinall, the chairwoman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, said the decision was made with the safety of those wishing to attend in mind:

"In light of recent events, a decision was made collectively by the families to postpone our final memorial service at Anfield. We wish to keep as many people safe as possible and we believe this is the right approach. We hope to provide an update in the near future on a rescheduled date for the service.

"On behalf of the HFSG, I would like to thank everyone for their understanding in this matter. I would also ask that you join us in our prayers on April 15 to remember the 96 and keep the families and everyone who has been affected in your thoughts at this difficult time."

In 1989, 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives on the Leppings Lane Terrace at the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

In 2016, it was ruled that the supporters at Hillsborough were unlawfully killed as a result of failings from the police and emergency services. In November, David Duckenfield, who was the match commander on the day, was cleared of any wrongdoing in the deaths of 95 of the supporters.

It was confirmed in February that the 31st anniversary service was to be the last to be held at Anfield, a decision that was made by the HFSG.

The spread of COVID-19 has led to mass cancellations across the sporting world, with Liverpool's own Premier League campaign put on hold. Per CNN, the coronavirus has infected more than 182,000 people worldwide, with over 7,100 deaths.