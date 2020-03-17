Reports: Barcelona Consider Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele Summer Transfers

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly consider selling France international duo Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele in the summer transfer window.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, Barcelona are ready to cash in on Umtiti and an "unknown club" is already said to have made an offer. Manchester United are noted as potential suitors for the defender, who has struggled with injuries in recent campaigns.

"Barca want to bring in €130 million in the summer ,and selling Umtiti will be key to hitting that target. The club also have not hidden the fact they are looking for a new left-sided centre-back: A younger player who earns much less than the French international," Miguelsainz wrote.

Dembele is another who has struggled with injury problems, and Barcelona have lost faith in him, according to Juan Jimenez of AS.

Jimenez reported Barcelona advised him the 2019-20 season would be his final opportunity to stake a claim for a first-team spot. Dembele has only made three starts in La Liga this season, with a number of injury problems ravaging his chances of regular football.

Both players have talent in abundance, although it appears increasingly likely that their fitness problems will cost them their long-term futures at the Camp Nou.

For Umtiti, it's been a major fall from grace. After joining Barcelona in 2016, he went on to establish himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world, and he was crucial in France's 2018 FIFA World Cup win. Since that summer, he's made just 25 La Liga starts.

Some fans are in favour of Umtiti being sold:

Dembele arrived a year after his compatriot, with Barcelona spending £135.5 million to secure his signature from Borussia Dortmund after the sale of Neymar. His Camp Nou career has been one of frustration, though.

At times, Dembele has lit up the team with his searing speed and outrageous talent. But time after time his body has let him down, meaning his game time has been limited, and when he has come back into the team, he's found it hard to establish rhythm.

After his most recent problem in February—a serious hamstring tear that's set to sideline the forward for six months—ESPN FC reflected on all the issues Dembele has had:

Barcelona's reported willingness to move both players on makes sense, as they each look as though they would benefit from a fresh start.

However, they will each be on significant wages and still have time to run on their contracts. Dembele's runs until 2022, while Umtiti is tied down until 2023. It means Barcelona would still likely command a sizeable fee for both players, while the players themselves would surely want parity in salary before moving too.