Manchester United Postpone 1st-Team Training Due to Coronavirus Concerns

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United have joined the list of Premier League teams who have suspended training in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced on March 13 that all professional football in England was to be suspended until at least April 3, though the fate of the Premier League and other European campaigns remains uncertain.

United released a statement on Tuesday that read: "In light of the latest governmental guidance, and as a sensible precaution, the first team, women's team and Academy players will now be training individually, away from club facilities."

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News wrote that United's players had "provisionally been given three days off," as well as personalised training programmes to complete at home.

Prior to the break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side enjoyed an 11-match unbeaten run from January 26, which included two wins over Manchester City and Chelsea.

United's most recent result prior to the European football suspension was a 5-0 UEFA Europa League win over LASK Linz, dominating their round-of-16 first leg in front of an empty Linzer Stadion in Austria:

The Premier League was the last of Europe's five major divisions to suspend first-team activities. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi each returned positive tests for the COVID-19 respiratory illness shortly before the announcement to postpone matches.

CNN reported the coronavirus had reached more than 182,000 confirmed cases and resulted in more than 7,100 deaths worldwide as of Tuesday morning.

Paul Hirst of The Times wrote that Paul Pogba was due to train on Tuesday with United.

Pogba—who hasn't featured since Boxing Day because of an ankle injury—used his birthday on March 15 as an opportunity to raise funds for the United Nations Children's Fund in the fight against the coronavirus:

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has made only eight appearances this season after his injury setbacks, but United can hope he'll have more sway over their end to the campaign following any delays.

The Mirror's John Cross reported on Tuesday that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin will hold multiple conference calls on Tuesday to decide how European football will end the season.