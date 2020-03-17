Manchester United Postpone 1st-Team Training Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on prior to the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Derby County and Manchester United at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on March 5, 2020. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United have joined the list of Premier League teams who have suspended training in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced on March 13 that all professional football in England was to be suspended until at least April 3, though the fate of the Premier League and other European campaigns remains uncertain.

United released a statement on Tuesday that read: "In light of the latest governmental guidance, and as a sensible precaution, the first team, women's team and Academy players will now be training individually, away from club facilities."

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News wrote that United's players had "provisionally been given three days off," as well as personalised training programmes to complete at home.

Prior to the break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side enjoyed an 11-match unbeaten run from January 26, which included two wins over Manchester City and Chelsea.

United's most recent result prior to the European football suspension was a 5-0 UEFA Europa League win over LASK Linz, dominating their round-of-16 first leg in front of an empty Linzer Stadion in Austria:

The Premier League was the last of Europe's five major divisions to suspend first-team activities. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi each returned positive tests for the COVID-19 respiratory illness shortly before the announcement to postpone matches.

CNN reported the coronavirus had reached more than 182,000 confirmed cases and resulted in more than 7,100 deaths worldwide as of Tuesday morning.

Paul Hirst of The Times wrote that Paul Pogba was due to train on Tuesday with United.

Pogba—who hasn't featured since Boxing Day because of an ankle injury—used his birthday on March 15 as an opportunity to raise funds for the United Nations Children's Fund in the fight against the coronavirus:

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has made only eight appearances this season after his injury setbacks, but United can hope he'll have more sway over their end to the campaign following any delays.

The Mirror's John Cross reported on Tuesday that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin will hold multiple conference calls on Tuesday to decide how European football will end the season.

Related

    How Does the Hiatus Impact Liverpool?

    Alisson, Shaqiri and others are injured right now

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Does the Hiatus Impact Liverpool?

    via liverpoolecho

    Tottenham Squad Continue to Train

    Amazon cameras still rolling

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham Squad Continue to Train

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Matic Extends at Man Utd Until 2021

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Matic Extends at Man Utd Until 2021

    via men

    Bruno Fernandes: Ronaldo Is My Idol

    New Man Utd star also speaks on his love of the Old Trafford crowd

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Bruno Fernandes: Ronaldo Is My Idol

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report