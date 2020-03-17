UEFA Conference Calls to Decide Fate of Domestic Football, UCL, Euro 2020, More

ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/Getty Images

European football's governing bodes are due to make a number of key decisions on how the sport will carry on following delays in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin will hold three video conference calls on Tuesday to determine the fate of Europe's international competitions, domestic leagues and the continental competitions, per the Mirror's John Cross.

Most mainstream sports have been suspended in response to the coronavirus pandemic. CNN reported there had been more than 168,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, resulting in 6,610 deaths.

The European Club Association—which represents 232 clubs, including nine from the Premier League—will be part of one call to decide how best to finish the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League seasons. The European League Association will also be a part of the call.

The idea of a UEFA mini tournament comprising the teams still left in the running for either competition has been mooted, with double-legged fixtures changed to one match to help ease the congestion.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reported on the financial implications of delaying UEFA Euro 2020 until next year:

However, Tariq Panja of the New York Times provided reaction from UEFA, who suggested there would be no demands for reimbursement from the member organisations:

A second call will be held with UEFA's 55 member associations to decide a plan for the domestic seasons, and the UEFA executive committee will be part of a final conversation to sign off on any decisions.

Panja added recent delays also meant other UEFA matters due for discussion would be postponed:

It remains uncertain as to when football can resume in Europe, made more complicated by the fact certain countries are experiencing the effects of the coronavirus at different times and to different extents.

Cross said it's "widely expected" Euro 2020 will be postponed by one year while the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League is cancelled altogether.

TalkSport's Adam Catterall saw no problem in moving this summer's international tournament in order to finish the current club seasons:

The cancellation of the Nations League would present more of a concern to smaller countries who are looking forward to the injection of cash those fixtures might bring, per Cross.

UEFA's executive committee—made up of 19 members including Ceferin—will decide how best to proceed, though the uncertain future of the COVID-19 pandemic makes it difficult to set a plan in stone.