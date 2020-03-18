Predicting the Biggest Contracts Still to Be Struck in 2020 NFL Free Agency

0 of 6

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Monday gave NFL fans an unbelievable amount of drama, as the legal tampering period kicked off with franchise-tag designations, massive trades and numerous agreements with a number of big free agents.

The Houston Texans traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in a package that netted running back David Johnson, while the Minnesota Vikings sent wideout Stefon Diggs to the Bills.

Meanwhile, Amari Cooper agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and cornerback Byron Jones agreed to a contract with the Miami Dolphins that will make him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback. This is only a small slice of the drama still expected to come.

With the league year formally beginning Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, plenty of questions need to be answered: Where will Tom Brady and Philip Rivers land? How much will Jadeveon Clowney get paid after the Indianapolis Colts acquired DeForest Buckner and agreed to an extension worth $21 million annually, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport?

The following is a list of the eight biggest contracts we might see in the next few days. These rankings will be based on past production, salary-cap space and team fit.