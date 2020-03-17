Ex-Packers LB Blake Martinez, Giants Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $30M Contract

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with linebacker Blake Martinez, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Monday night.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that Martinez's deal is for three years and worth $30 million.

The Green Bay Packers selected the 26-year-old in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. Martinez played out his rookie contract with the Packers before becoming a free agent for the first time this offseason.

The Giants' deal with him won't become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

The Stanford product tallied three interceptions, 10 sacks, 17 passes defensed and 512 tackles (331 solo) across 61 games (57 starts) in Green Bay. He had a career-high 5.0 sacks in 2018 after leading the NFL with 144 tackles in 2017.

Martinez's career-high 155 tackles in 16 regular-season games last season were the second-most in the league even though he played with a broken hand suffered during an October practice.

Martinez has appeared in all 16 regular-season games during three of his four pro years. He was limited to 13 games as a rookie in 2016 with an MCL sprain.

"Giants adding LB Blake Martinez and CB James Bradberry to a defense in need of repair is a solid start to free agency, with more work to be done," Paul Schwartz of the New York Post tweeted. "Giants were adamant about adding a veteran corner and an inside linebacker."

Rapoport reported that Bradberry agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Giants earlier Monday.

New York released linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin in late February.

The Giants ranked 20th in rushing defense, 25th in total defense and 28th in passing defense last season, so the franchise's focus on that side of the ball is unsurprising. They also ranked 22nd in the league with 36 sacks.

New York finished 2019 at 4-12 and own the No. 4 overall pick in next month's draft. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the G-Men to take linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson at that spot in his latest mock draft earlier this month.