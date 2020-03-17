NFL Rumors: Analyzing Free-Agent Buzz on Jameis Winston, Philip Rivers and More

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Following an action-packed opening day of the legal tampering period, there are still juicy free-agent rumors left over.

We didn't see a lot of agreements with quarterbacks. Tom Brady's decision will likely dictate other moves at the position around the league, but teams have other options.

On Instagram, Jameis Winston posted a photo of himself with a big smile, showing he's not stressed over the waiting process. He should have multiple suitors. Is it possible the Pro Bowl signal-caller returns to Tampa Bay?

Philip Rivers has been busy behind the scenes, reportedly in talks with one specific club. Despite a turnover-filled 2019 campaign, the 16-year veteran has garnered strong interest from a squad that could extend his career another season or two.

We'll check out the latest rumors surrounding Winston, Rivers and an underrated pass-rusher in his prime.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Maintain Communication with QB Jameis Winston

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Despite the buzz around Brady, the Buccaneers haven't shunned Winston. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the team is still in contact with him.

Although the nature of the talks between Winston and the Buccaneers remain unknown, Tampa Bay should keep its options open in case Brady returns to New England or signs elsewhere.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Buccaneers have a "real and sincere" interest in Brady, but the quarterback's camp hasn't tipped its hand in any direction since the beginning of the legal tampering period.

Winston also has to consider another variable. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Tampa Bay will consider Teddy Bridgewater as an alternative option to Brady.

Other than Marcus Mariota agreeing to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the quarterback market didn't have a lot of action Monday. Winston still has time to ponder the possibilities if the Buccaneers move on.

If one head coach thinks he can limit Winston's turnovers, the 26-year-old's strong arm and career numbers in passing yards (5,109) and touchdowns (33) could help him land in a favorable spot.

Indianapolis Colts in Discussion with QB Philip Rivers

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts made a blockbuster move Monday, dealing their first-round pick (No. 13 overall) to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barring another deal that nets a top-15 pick, the Colts moved out of range for a top quarterback prospect in this year's draft. On the flip side, Indianapolis seems to have an interest in Rivers, per Rapoport.

Leading up to the legal tampering period, the Colts had the strongest link to Rivers. In addition to Rapoport, Schefter also connected the eight-time Pro Bowler to Indianapolis, though, he mentioned the club would consider other quarterbacks.

Rivers experienced a rough 2019 campaign, throwing for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, but the Colts may roll the dice on his ability to bounce back. This past year, Indianapolis fielded an offensive line that ranked seventh in pass protection, per Football Outsiders. That five-man group could keep him upright long enough to throw darts downfield.

General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich would have the option to prepare for an open quarterback competition at training camp between Rivers and Jacoby Brissett or trade the latter, who only has one year left on his deal.

New York Giants Interested in OLB Jordan Jenkins

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The New York Giants could improve their pass rush without coming to terms with a big-name free agent. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Big Blue has shown some level of interest in outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins.

Jenkins doesn't generate a buzz comparable to Jadeveon Clowney or Dante Fowler Jr., but he's upped his production every year. The 25-year-old led the New York Jets in sacks (eight) this past season.

He would join Leonard Williams in a transition from Gang Green to Big Blue. The club franchise-tagged the defensive tackle Monday, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Beyond the sacks, Jenkins has improved as a run defender, logging a career-high nine tackles for loss in 2019. The Giants need a playmaker who can seal the edge of their 20th-ranked run defense.

Unlike Clowney, a decorated star in the league, Jenkins could come at moderate cost and still provide a significant impact within the Giants' front seven.