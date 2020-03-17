MLB Power Rankings 2020: Where Each Team Stands Ahead of Opening Day

MLB Power Rankings 2020: Where Each Team Stands Ahead of Opening DayMarch 17, 2020
The starting date of the 2020 MLB season might be unknown, but the hierarchy heading into it is clear as day.
The first pitch might be months away, but already we can start separating baseball's haves from the have-nots.
We'll lay out our full power rankings below, then spotlight the three teams at the top.
MLB Power Rankings 2020
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
2. New York Yankees
3. Houston Astros
4. Washington Nationals
5. Atlanta Braves
6. Minnesota Twins
7. Philadelphia Phillies
8. Tampa Bay Rays
9. Oakland Athletics
10. Milwaukee Brewers
11. Chicago Cubs
12. St. Louis Cardinals
13. Cincinnati Reds
14. New York Mets
15. Chicago White Sox
16. Los Angeles Angels
17. Cleveland Indians
18. Arizona Diamondbacks
19. Boston Red Sox
20. San Diego Padres
21. Texas Rangers
22. Toronto Blue Jays
23. Colorado Rockies
24. San Francisco Giants
25. Seattle Mariners
26. Miami Marlins
27. Pittsburgh Pirates
28. Kansas City Royals
29. Detroit Tigers
30. Baltimore Ravens
Top 3
Los Angeles Dodgers
Patience proved a virtue for the Dodgers. After watching high-profile free agents head elsewhere, L.A. finally heard opportunity's knock on the trade market and pounced. Next thing you know, Mookie Betts and David Price are headed west to join a team that won 106 games without them next season.
The outfield is absurd. Betts and Cody Bellinger might battle for the MVP award, while Joc Pederson and A.J. Pollock form one of baseball's best platoons. The infield is nearly outrageous with Max Muncy and Justin Turner as the bookends, and catcher Will Smith potentially veering toward a breakout season.
The pitching staff lost Kenta Maeda, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill, but it hardly lacks intrigue with Price, Alex Wood, Blake Treinen and Jimmy Nelson coming on board. Besides, it already has a lethal one-two punch in Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw, not to mention dynamic 23-year-old Julio Urias.
This is a terrifying team on paper. It might be even better in practice.
New York Yankees
Injuries seemed to be driving the narrative of the Yankees offseason, but this hiatus could change things. While Luis Severino is shelved for the year, this will bring extra recovery time for James Paxton, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.
Or maybe this even shifts the narrative to something else, like the arrival of Gerrit Cole, for instance. When the reigning champ in ERA (2.50) and strikeouts (326) joins forces with a 103-win team, that's kind of a big deal.
"The Yankees are making certain that the 2020s don't end without a World Series the way the '10s did," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote in December. "When the Yanks go big, they go very big."
If the Yankees are full strength—minus Severino, of course—by Opening Day, then the No. 2 ranking might not be high enough.
Houston Astros
The Astros aren't exactly enjoying great public relations conditions after their sign-stealing scandal, but this roster is a powerhouse—garbage can-banging or not.
Losing Gerrit Cole stings, but Houston proactively guarded against his departure by adding Zack Greinke last season. Greinke isn't Cole, but he doesn't need to be. This staff still has the reigning AL Cy Young winner in Justin Verlander, plus high-upside arms like Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Urquidy and Josh James.
This lineup remains one of baseball's best. Last season, the Astros finished third in both runs (920) and home runs (288). They had four different players hit 30-plus homers (Alex Bregman, George Springer, Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve). They could add more names to the list if Carlos Correa ever stays healthy, Yordan Alvarez builds on his Rookie of the Year debut or Kyle Tucker hits the ground running.
The talent is overwhelming, and 70-year-old veteran skipper Dusty Baker might be the perfect choice to steer this squad out from under this dark cloud. The Astros have averaged better than 103 wins over the past three seasons. What if their best is still to come?
