MLB Power Rankings 2020: Where Each Team Stands Ahead of Opening Day

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The starting date of the 2020 MLB season might be unknown, but the hierarchy heading into it is clear as day.

The first pitch might be months away, but already we can start separating baseball's haves from the have-nots.

We'll lay out our full power rankings below, then spotlight the three teams at the top.

MLB Power Rankings 2020

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. New York Yankees

3. Houston Astros

4. Washington Nationals

5. Atlanta Braves

6. Minnesota Twins

7. Philadelphia Phillies

8. Tampa Bay Rays

9. Oakland Athletics

10. Milwaukee Brewers

11. Chicago Cubs

12. St. Louis Cardinals

13. Cincinnati Reds

14. New York Mets

15. Chicago White Sox

16. Los Angeles Angels

17. Cleveland Indians

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

19. Boston Red Sox

20. San Diego Padres

21. Texas Rangers

22. Toronto Blue Jays

23. Colorado Rockies

24. San Francisco Giants

25. Seattle Mariners

26. Miami Marlins

27. Pittsburgh Pirates

28. Kansas City Royals

29. Detroit Tigers

30. Baltimore Ravens

Top 3

Los Angeles Dodgers



Patience proved a virtue for the Dodgers. After watching high-profile free agents head elsewhere, L.A. finally heard opportunity's knock on the trade market and pounced. Next thing you know, Mookie Betts and David Price are headed west to join a team that won 106 games without them next season.

The outfield is absurd. Betts and Cody Bellinger might battle for the MVP award, while Joc Pederson and A.J. Pollock form one of baseball's best platoons. The infield is nearly outrageous with Max Muncy and Justin Turner as the bookends, and catcher Will Smith potentially veering toward a breakout season.

The pitching staff lost Kenta Maeda, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill, but it hardly lacks intrigue with Price, Alex Wood, Blake Treinen and Jimmy Nelson coming on board. Besides, it already has a lethal one-two punch in Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw, not to mention dynamic 23-year-old Julio Urias.

This is a terrifying team on paper. It might be even better in practice.

New York Yankees



Injuries seemed to be driving the narrative of the Yankees offseason, but this hiatus could change things. While Luis Severino is shelved for the year, this will bring extra recovery time for James Paxton, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Or maybe this even shifts the narrative to something else, like the arrival of Gerrit Cole, for instance. When the reigning champ in ERA (2.50) and strikeouts (326) joins forces with a 103-win team, that's kind of a big deal.

"The Yankees are making certain that the 2020s don't end without a World Series the way the '10s did," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote in December. "When the Yanks go big, they go very big."

If the Yankees are full strength—minus Severino, of course—by Opening Day, then the No. 2 ranking might not be high enough.

Houston Astros

The Astros aren't exactly enjoying great public relations conditions after their sign-stealing scandal, but this roster is a powerhouse—garbage can-banging or not.

Losing Gerrit Cole stings, but Houston proactively guarded against his departure by adding Zack Greinke last season. Greinke isn't Cole, but he doesn't need to be. This staff still has the reigning AL Cy Young winner in Justin Verlander, plus high-upside arms like Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Urquidy and Josh James.

This lineup remains one of baseball's best. Last season, the Astros finished third in both runs (920) and home runs (288). They had four different players hit 30-plus homers (Alex Bregman, George Springer, Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve). They could add more names to the list if Carlos Correa ever stays healthy, Yordan Alvarez builds on his Rookie of the Year debut or Kyle Tucker hits the ground running.

The talent is overwhelming, and 70-year-old veteran skipper Dusty Baker might be the perfect choice to steer this squad out from under this dark cloud. The Astros have averaged better than 103 wins over the past three seasons. What if their best is still to come?