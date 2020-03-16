Tiger Woods Tweets 'There Are More Important Things' Than Golf Amid Coronavirus

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

With the PGA Tour on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Tiger Woods echoed the sentiment that public health is the top priority Monday:

Following the completion of the opening round of The Players Championship, the PGA Tour announced it was not only canceling the remainder of the tournament but also all scheduled events through the Valero Texas Open on April 2.

The Masters was set to tee off April 9, but tournament officials postponed the first major of the 2020 season as well.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the sports world to a halt. Many leagues across the globe have ceased play in order to limit the spread of the disease. More than 168,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, per the World Health Organization.

Rory McIlroy told reporters he thought anybody involved with the PGA Tour should be tested for COVID-19 before action resumes.

"You look at the trends and you look at everything that's happening across the rest of the world, it's in its infancy here in the United States, and yeah, it's going to get worse before it gets better," he said, per BBC Sport.