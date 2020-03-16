2020 Grand National on April 4 Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Derek Fox riding One For Arthur clears the Canal Turn during the Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase at Aintree Racecourse on April 06, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 2020 Grand National has been cancelled, becoming the latest sporting event impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The race had been scheduled for April 4 at the Aintree Racecourse, but The Jockey Club has opted not to hold the event after advice from the British government to avoid mass gatherings, per BBC Sport.

Jockeys ride their horses towards the finsh line, lead by Jockey Davy Russell riding Tiger Roll in the Grand National Handicap Chase horse race on the final day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north west England on April
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Senior steward Sandy Dudgeon said public safety is the primary concern right now:

"Public health must come first. We were working on a plan to stage the Grand National behind closed doors given its importance to the racing industry and beyond, but following the new government measures confirmed this evening to help to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, this is not a viable option.

"I know this is hugely disappointing news for the many people who work in our sport and the many millions who were looking forward to this year's event, but very sadly these are exceptional times and this is the responsible thing to do."

Per CNN's Luke McGee, the British government drastically revised their approach to combating the virus on Monday. As part of the new approach, emergency services will no longer be present during large gatherings.

The Grand National's cancellation comes just one day after the conclusion of the Cheltenham Festival and the Gold Cup, won by Al Boum Photo. Organisers came under heavy criticism for letting the event go ahead in front of massive crowds:

The Premier League, the country's top football competition, has been suspended since Friday, following the example of Europe's other major leagues.

The Grand National is the most important event on the British horse racing calendar, and the 2020 edition was shaping up to be a historic one. Irish-bred Tiger Roll was gunning for a record-tying third straight win after becoming the first horse since the iconic Red Rum to win back-to-back at Aintree in 2019:

Red Rum remains the only three-time winner of the race, with victories in 1973, 1974 and 1977.

Related

    The Magic Mike Show 152: Oaklawn & Santa Anita Recaps

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    The Magic Mike Show 152: Oaklawn & Santa Anita Recaps

    Curtis "Magic" Kalleward
    via Thoroughbred Racing Dudes

    OBS March Faces New Challenges Amidst COVID-19 Fears

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    OBS March Faces New Challenges Amidst COVID-19 Fears

    Meredith Daugherty
    via BloodHorse.com

    Owner and Trainer Indicted on Money Laundering Charge

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Owner and Trainer Indicted on Money Laundering Charge

    Eric Mitchell
    via BloodHorse.com

    Monmouth Head Favors USADA-Type Plan in New Jersey

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Monmouth Head Favors USADA-Type Plan in New Jersey

    BloodHorse Staff
    via BloodHorse.com