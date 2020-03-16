Report: DeForest Buckner Traded to Colts from 49ers, Signs New Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: DeForest Buckner #99 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after winning the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers won 27-10. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the San Francisco 49ers for the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As part of the deal, the Colts also agreed to an extension with Buckner, who was set to be a free agent in 2021, that averages $21 million annually.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

