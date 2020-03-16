Report: DeForest Buckner Traded to Colts from 49ers, Signs New Contract

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the San Francisco 49ers for the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As part of the deal, the Colts also agreed to an extension with Buckner, who was set to be a free agent in 2021, that averages $21 million annually.

