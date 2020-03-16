Nick Foles Trade Rumors: Jaguars Approached by Multiple Teams, Unwilling to Deal

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to resist overtures for quarterback Nick Foles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that multiple teams have reached out to Jacksonville in recent weeks about acquiring Foles, but the franchise "has been unwilling to trade him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.