NFL Free-Agent Signings: Examining Effect of Biggest Deals Before Official Start

Despite some criticism about the decision, the NFL has elected to begin the new league year as planned. Free agency is open, and deals are quickly being struck.

And for every move, there is a major reaction. Perhaps it's not "equal and opposite" like the laws of physics demand, but the aftermath is often felt in several places around the NFL.

While the trade sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and Kirk Cousins' extension with the Minnesota Vikings are notable, we're focused on looking at the biggest free-agency news before a contract can become official on Wednesday, March 18.

So far, the highest-dollar contract belongs to Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

As a result, the Titans are no longer a factor for Tom Brady. While the longtime New England Patriots quarterback may return to Foxboro anyway, his list of potential destinations is smaller.

ESPN's Mike Reiss said on NFL Live the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made an "aggressive" pitch for Brady. Previously, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Brady "does not have anything close to a deal in New England yet." That eventual choice may have a major impact on former Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Philip Rivers.

Although it might take a few days to recognize the dominoes from Tannehill's deal, the Atlanta Falcons moved swiftly after Austin Hooper signed elsewhere. He spent the last four seasons with Atlanta but is heading to the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland made him the NFL's second-highest-paid tight end behind Hunter Henry of the Chargers.

Atlanta then sent a second- and fifth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Hayden Hurst and a fourth-rounder.

The Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Washington had all reportedly expressed interest in Hooper. Chicago moved on to a backup plan in Jimmy Graham, handing the former Green Bay tight end a two-year contract worth $16 million, per Schefter.

Since the Chargers placed the franchise tag on Henry, the Dallas Cowboys brought back Blake Jarwin and the Seattle Seahawks added Greg Olsen earlier in the ofseason, tight end-needy rosters are likely far beyond Plans A, B and C.

Later in the day, another signing led to an immediate trade.

The reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers locked up Arik Armstead on a five-year contract worth up to $85 million, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. He's a versatile piece on the defensive line who enjoyed a breakout season with 10 sacks in 2019.

But the opportunity cost was high.

San Francisco shipped DeForest Buckner, who was entering the final season of his rookie deal, to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick. Buckner landed a massive extension from the Colts, and the Niners freed up money to re-sign other players in the near future.

The Miami Dolphins emerged as the unquestioned force of the day, snagging cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, pass-rusher Shaq Lawson and offensive guard Ereck Flowers. Their contracts are worth a combined $193.5 million.

Dallas—which re-signed Amari Cooper to a five-year, $100 million deal, per Schefter—now needs to replace Jones and is interested in Chris Harris Jr., according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Washington added veteran Wes Schweitzer, per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, and is a potential successor to Flowers.

Monday was a perfect reminder of how simple deals can provide such a wide-reaching impact around the NFL.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.