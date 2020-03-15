Falcons TE Austin Hooper Speaks on Rumors of Packers, Bears, Redskins Interest

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 10, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper has said it "feels good" to have so many teams reportedly interested in signing him.

Hooper is set to be the most high-profile tight end available on the open market.

Per Vaughn McClure of ESPN, the 25-year-old said: "It definitely feels good to know that there's interest out there for me. I've worked hard over my four years in Atlanta to set myself up to be in a position like this, so I'm grateful that stuff like that is coming out."

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

