Falcons TE Austin Hooper Speaks on Rumors of Packers, Bears, Redskins Interest

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper has said it "feels good" to have so many teams reportedly interested in signing him.

Hooper is set to be the most high-profile tight end available on the open market.

Per Vaughn McClure of ESPN, the 25-year-old said: "It definitely feels good to know that there's interest out there for me. I've worked hard over my four years in Atlanta to set myself up to be in a position like this, so I'm grateful that stuff like that is coming out."

