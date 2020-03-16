Chris Harris Rumors: Cowboys, Raiders, Jets, Bills Interested in Ex-Broncos DB

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills are reportedly among the teams interested in free-agent cornerback Chris Harris.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the news, with Harris expected to leave Denver this month after the Broncos acquired A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Harris, 30, spent his first nine seasons with the Broncos. He recorded 56 tackles and one interception last season.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Harris signed a one-year contract with the Broncos last offseason after suffering a broken fibula in 2018. He returned to play all 16 games for the seventh time in his career, albeit not quite at the same Pro Bowl level. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 69.9 for the season.

Harris said last month that he expected to test free agency.

"I think that's the direction right now," Harris said in an interview with Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic and Justin Adams on 104.3 The Fan. "I think everybody deserves to see what they're worth, and I deserve it at this point. I think I worked my tail off for nine years, I gave the city every ounce of effort that I could give and, shoot, it's time to see what everybody else thinks about me."

While Harris isn't quite the shutdown corner he was during his peak, Harris is understandably a commodity for teams looking for a reliable veteran piece in their secondary. The Cowboys could look for Harris to replace Byron Jones if he leaves in free agency.

The Bills, Jets and Bills all have holes at cornerback—either at the top of the depth chart or second—where Harris could fill in more than adequately.