Diogo Dalot Backs Bruno Fernandes to Become a Manchester United Legend

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 16, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Manchester United and Club Brugge at Old Trafford on February 27, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has backed team-mate Bruno Fernandes to become a club legend during his time at Old Trafford.

Dalot told the club's podcast that the 25-year-old, who has made a bright start to life at Old Trafford, will learn and improve with the Red Devils (h/t Charlotte Duncker at Goal):

"He's a top guy, a top player. He is going to be legend. He's unbelievable, he can be better of course as well. He's going to learn a lot from this club.

"I think he is a massive player to have in this team and he's going to be a very good player for this club. He’s going to be (a legend), no doubt about that.

"He was the captain at Sporting, of course he's an experienced player as well, 25 years old, he's played in Italy, he played in Portugal as well. He knows what he is doing. It's going to be very good for him."

Fernandes has made an instant impression at Old Trafford since joining the club from Sporting CP in January on a five-and-a-half year contract.

The midfielder has four goals and three assists in nine appearances for the Red Devils, and his performances through February have seen him pick up a host of individual awards:

Manchester United have been in strong form in 2020. The Red Devils have not tasted defeat in their past 11 outings in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in eight of those games.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently praised Fernandes for the impact he has had on the club and compared him to two former players:

Fernandes has not lost a game since joining Manchester United and has added much-needed creativity, verve and goals to the attack. His arrival has also fuelled optimism that the Red Devils are heading in the right direction under Solskjaer.

