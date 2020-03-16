Austin Hooper Rumors: Browns Targeting TE Amid Links to Packers, Bears, More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 10, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Austin Hooper is going to be a popular man in free agency. 

The latest team to reportedly target the star tight end is the Cleveland Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports also reported Monday that the Green Bay Packers, Washington and Cleveland "are in play" for Hooper, while ESPN's Vaughn McClure noted that the Bears "have interest" in the 25-year-old.

                                                                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

