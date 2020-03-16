Austin Hooper Rumors: Browns Targeting TE Amid Links to Packers, Bears, More

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Austin Hooper is going to be a popular man in free agency.

The latest team to reportedly target the star tight end is the Cleveland Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports also reported Monday that the Green Bay Packers, Washington and Cleveland "are in play" for Hooper, while ESPN's Vaughn McClure noted that the Bears "have interest" in the 25-year-old.

