Danilo Gallinari Details Uncertainty at Arena After Rudy Gobert's COVID-19 Test

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari has spoken about what it was like being at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday before Rudy Gobert's positive diagnosis for the coronavirus was made public. The game that night between the Thunder and Utah Jazz was delayed and then postponed.

"We couldn't really understand what was going on," Gallinari told Marc Stein of the New York Times in an interview Sunday. "We were all shocked. Maybe I was a little less shocked than anybody else knowing what's going in on my country."

Gallinari, who is Italian, told Stein his family has been "quarantined for some weeks now."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.