Danilo Gallinari Details Uncertainty at Arena After Rudy Gobert's COVID-19 Test

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder's Danilo Gallinari plays against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari has spoken about what it was like being at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday before Rudy Gobert's positive diagnosis for the coronavirus was made public. The game that night between the Thunder and Utah Jazz was delayed and then postponed.

"We couldn't really understand what was going on," Gallinari told Marc Stein of the New York Times in an interview Sunday. "We were all shocked. Maybe I was a little less shocked than anybody else knowing what's going in on my country."

Gallinari, who is Italian, told Stein his family has been "quarantined for some weeks now."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: NBA Players Won't Be Drug-Tested During Coronavirus Hiatus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Players Won't Be Drug-Tested During Coronavirus Hiatus

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Why NBA Stoppage Complicates Giannis' Future

    @EricPincus says the Bucks are facing their most crucial test 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why NBA Stoppage Complicates Giannis' Future

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Tap to see where your team stands with the season on hold ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Mitchell Speaks on Gobert: 'Took a While for Me to Kind of Cool Off'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mitchell Speaks on Gobert: 'Took a While for Me to Kind of Cool Off'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report