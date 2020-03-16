TMZ Leaks Video of Gervonta Davis Altercation with Ex-Girlfriend Before Arrest

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

TMZ Sports has released new footage of boxer Gervonta Davis' physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend in February.

Davis was arrested and charged with simple battery/domestic violence after allegedly assaulting her at a charity basketball game in Florida on February 1.

Footage emerged of the WBA lightweight world champion appearing to grab a woman sitting courtside at the Watsco Center by the throat and taking her to the tunnel area.

New footage from TMZ Sports (warning: NSFW) appears to show the boxer throwing a punch at someone before confronting another man:

According to the police, the woman suffered jaw and lip injuries in the altercation.

The 25-year-old denied striking her.

"I never once hit her," he said. "Yeah I was aggressive and told her come on. That's the mother of my child. I would never hurt her."

Davis was charged with misdemeanour assault in February last year after an altercation with a man at a Virginia mall, but the charge was dropped after he reached a settlement.

The American holds a 23-0 professional boxing record. He most recently beat Yuriorkis Gamboa in December to win the vacant WBA lightweight belt.