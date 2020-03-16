Alessandro Del Piero Talks Paulo Dybala's 'Perfect' Juventus Position

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has given his take on Paulo Dybala's best position in the team.

The Italian, who wore the No. 10 shirt in Turin and made 706 appearances for the Bianconeri, believes the Argentinian is best-suited to a similar role to the one he played once upon a time.

He told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"I think playing just off the centre-forward is the best position for Dybala, because he can assist, dribble and score goals.

"He has to be near to the goal, but I don't quite see him as a centre-forward, even if he can open up spaces for team-mates. I believe he's perfect uniting the midfield with the attack."

The 26-year-old signed for Juve from Palermo in 2015. His considerable potential has long been clear, although he perhaps hasn't kicked on quite as some might have hoped at Juventus.

He contributed 26 goals and seven assists in all competitions in the 2017-18 campaign, but last season he struggled to replicate that form following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. In total, he returned just 10 goals and two assists last season.

His form has picked up again significantly under Maurizio Sarri this term, however.

The forward has made 34 appearances, starting 23 of them and often sharing his place up front with Gonzalo Higuain.

He has scored 13 goals, most recently a superb finish after he came off the bench to help Juve record a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Derby d'Italia on March 8:

It was a fine performance from Dybala, despite him only coming on for the final third of the contest:

He also has 12 assists to his name, meaning that one third of all the assists he has provided at Juve have come this season.

Dybala showcased his playmaking qualities in the Bianconeri's 1-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Lyon on February 26:

As his numbers this season demonstrate, he's well-suited to a supporting role as it allows him to get on the scoresheet himself and create goals for others.

Higuain is 32, while Cristiano Ronaldo turned 35 in February, so it's unlikely either has a particularly long-term future at the club beyond this season.

Dybala should be at or approaching the peak of his powers, though, so he's the one the club should be looking to build the team around in the coming years.