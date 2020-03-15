Tom Brady Rumors: QB 'Does Not Have Anything Close to a Deal' with Patriots

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The NFL's free-agency negotiating window opens Monday, and the New England Patriots appear to be nowhere close to re-signing Tom Brady.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday night that Brady "does not have anything close to a deal in New England yet" and added the signs have been pointing toward his exit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.