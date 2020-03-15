NBA Teams Reportedly Expect G League Season to Be Canceled Amid Coronavirus

NBA Photos/Getty Images

NBA teams are reportedly preparing for the likelihood that the remainder of the G League season will be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, the expectation is the 2019-20 G League campaign will "soon be cancelled."

Wojnarowski cited calendar issues, as well as "the fact G League teams travel on commercial airlines and generally are money-drains for NBA teams make it even harder to move forward for rest of the season."

