NBA Teams Reportedly Expect G League Season to Be Canceled Amid Coronavirus

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 13: A close up of the All-Star logo on the net during the NBA D-League All-Star Game 2016 presented by Kumho Tire as part of 2016 All-Star Weekend at the Ricoh Coliseum on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Andre Ringuette/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photos/Getty Images

NBA teams are reportedly preparing for the likelihood that the remainder of the G League season will be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, the expectation is the 2019-20 G League campaign will "soon be cancelled."

Wojnarowski cited calendar issues, as well as "the fact G League teams travel on commercial airlines and generally are money-drains for NBA teams make it even harder to move forward for rest of the season."

     

