Stephen Curry Urges Others to 'Take Responsibility' to Limit Coronavirus' Spread

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 15, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 5: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball up court against the Toronto Raptors on March 5, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Numerous athletes have posted public service announcements imploring people to act responsibly during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that list includes Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry:

Per CNN.com, there are at least 152,428 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide. At least 5,720 people have died. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

