Stephen Curry Urges Others to 'Take Responsibility' to Limit Coronavirus' Spread

Stephen Curry Urges Others to 'Take Responsibility' to Limit Coronavirus' SpreadMarch 15, 2020
Noah Graham/Getty Images
Numerous athletes have posted public service announcements imploring people to act responsibly during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that list includes Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry:
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread. There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other! https://t.co/T8JfydahCu
Per CNN.com, there are at least 152,428 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide. At least 5,720 people have died.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
