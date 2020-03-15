Eric Reid on NFL CBA: 'I'm Gutted' for Families Depending on Disability Benefits

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The NFL Players Association voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement, but Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid disapproves.

"I'm gutted for the families who's livelihoods depend on their disability benefits," Reid tweeted Sunday afternoon. "I'm blown away that many current players don't realize how bad the economics of the deal are and voted it through."

The 28-year-old also reacted to Antonio Cromartie's outline of the new terms on total and permanent disability:

The NFLPA confirmed that the vote was 1,019 to 959 in favor of the proposed CBA, which goes into effect immediately and runs through the 2030 season.

Reid had expressed his concerns about how the new CBA approached disability benefits in an interview with Deadspin's Chuck Modiano published Thursday.

"Right now there are disabled players who depend on these checks to support themselves and their families," Reid said at one point during the lengthy conversation.

He continued: "The proposal specifically and drastically reduces the monthly check that current disabled players are receiving. I can't imagine any offset that would justify taking from our current disabled retirees, and a 48 to 52 percent economic split the other way, isn't enough to look the other way on this moral issue."

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, who was voted in as new NFLPA president last week, acknowledged players like Reid who are unhappy with the CBA's approval in a statement Sunday morning.

"We understand that not all deals are perfect, and don't take the gains we wanted, but couldn't get, lightly," Tretter wrote, in part. "We now must unite and move forward as a union. The interest and passion on the issues that our members have voiced in the past several weeks needs to continue."

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith also provided a lengthy open letter, which Tom Brady responded to by saying "Well done De":

Players around the league reacted to the vote on Twitter:

Some players, such as New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, voiced specific displeasure that the regular season will be expanded from 16 to 17 games:

There are several notable changes within the new CBA:

The NFL owners voted to approve the proposed CBA terms on Feb. 20, but the players' vote was delayed and polarizing among its members. Last week, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Cameron Wolfe reported that players would not be allowed to change their votes despite many requesting the ability to do so. The vote's deadline was 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday night.