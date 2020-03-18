The Best Player-Team Fits of Early 2020 NFL Free-Agent Action

1 of 8

Given that the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't planning to compete in the AFC anytime soon, they agreed to trade Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the final year of his contract, moving his $15 million salary for just a fifth-round pick in 2020, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Ravens are the beneficiaries of this cap-saving move, as they acquired a defensive lineman who has made three straight Pro Bowls. Baltimore is also reportedly working on a two-year, $27 million extension for him that includes $20 million guaranteed.

Campbell is a perfect fit in the Ravens defense, as he can play up and down the line and in both 3-4 and 4-3 fronts. Since Baltimore has one of the NFL's most aggressive, talented secondaries, Campbell, along with fellow Pro Bowler Brandon Williams, should dominate interior offensive lines.

The new Raven will turn 34 before the start of the season, but he is still one of the best D-linemen in the league, especially against the run. Considering Baltimore only had to give up a fifth-round pick for him, this is a massive win for both the team and Campbell.

Look for him to help stabilize a line that finished in the bottom five in run defense last season.