NFL Free Agency Rumors 2020: Latest on Tom Brady, Amari Cooper and Dontari Poe

Much has been made of Tom Brady’s relationship with ex-Patriots player and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, but it seems Tennessee has moved on from Brady and will instead look to hammer out a deal with starter Ryan Tannehill.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Titans are “not interested” in the six-time Super Bowl champion Brady and are “working hard to get a deal done” with Tannehill, who helped lead the team to the AFC Championship game last season.

That (potentially) crosses one suitor off of Brady’s list, leaving the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as the Patriots, as options for the 20-year veteran. Brady has been non-committal about whether he’ll leave Foxborough after teaming up with Bill Belichick to create arguably the greatest dynasty in modern NFL history.

On Tuesday, Russini said that Tampa Bay, which has nearly $80 million in cap space, along with a host of talented pass-catchers, is “willing to give Tom Brady the things he needs, he wants. Some of those things he wants — control over the roster, he wants to be part of making decisions on the play-calling.

The allure of playing with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and tight end Cameron Brate, as well as the money Tampa Bay is willing to offer, might just be enough to pluck Brady out of the Patriots’ grasp.

Amari Cooper Deal Could Be Done Soon

Elsewhere, Dallas and All-Pro wide receiver Amari Cooper are “working hard to reach an agreement” that would bring the Cowboys No. 1 wideout back to Dallas, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder. Cooper and his agent, Chafie Fields, seem “motivated at the moment” to get something done, tweeted Werder, leading him to believe that Dallas could get that deal done before it comes to an agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott. The fourth-year quarterback had the best statistical season of his career in 2019, throwing for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Locking up his favorite target in Cooper certainly doesn’t hurt Dallas’ chances of keeping Prescott long-term. But the biggest snafu remaining between the two sides is whether Dallas will go up from the $30 million per year it reportedly offered Prescott last summer.

Dontari Poe Leaving Carolina

A name that teams might not have expected to see available now is: Dontari Poe. According to The Athletic’s Joe Person, the veteran defensive tackle’s team option for 2020 will not be not be picked up by the Panthers, making him an unrestricted free agent beginning Wednesday. The move saves Carolina $9.8 million in cap space, and it allows to retool their offense and defense with a little more flexibility. Last season, Poe played in 11 games, notching 22 tackles and four sacks. He joins a large group of defensive linemen available in free agency.

