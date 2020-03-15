NBA Referee Courtney Kirkland Reportedly Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 15, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 9: Referee, Courtney Kirkland looks on during the game between the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors on March 9, 2020 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

NBA referee Courtney Kirkland tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard on Sunday morning. 

Kirkland is subsequently cleared to depart from Sacramento. 

"Kirkland had been in Sacramento since Wednesday's game between the Kings and Pelicans was postponed just minutes before tipoff because he also had been assigned to work a Jazz-Raptors game in Salt Lake City on Monday," Woodyard added.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

