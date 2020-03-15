NBA Referee Courtney Kirkland Reportedly Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

NBA referee Courtney Kirkland tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard on Sunday morning.

Kirkland is subsequently cleared to depart from Sacramento.

"Kirkland had been in Sacramento since Wednesday's game between the Kings and Pelicans was postponed just minutes before tipoff because he also had been assigned to work a Jazz-Raptors game in Salt Lake City on Monday," Woodyard added.

